My Holiday Tradition: Chris Benz and Hot Cider at the Carlyle Hotel

Everyone has their own holiday routine. Some of us don reindeer sweaters and ignobly stuff our faces with M&M cookies until we pass out on the couch.
But others, like designer Chris Benz—who spends his holidays sipping cider at the Carlyle Hotel—take a decidedly more sophisticated approach to the celebrations of the season. Here, Benz ruminates on “the most wonderful night of the year.”
“The holiday season is all about the Carlyle Hotel for me,” says Benz. “Whether my family is in town or not—it’s the ultimate tradition and fulfills all of my New York City holiday fantasies.
Ducking in and lounging with a cup of hot cider while the rest of the party arrives, moving on to Bemelmans Bar for a singular cocktail before dinner, at once gazing over the illustrations of picnicking rabbits in Central Park under the gold leaf ceiling, and finally to dinner is most certainly the most wonderful night of the year for me. A New York luxury and gift.”
