My Holiday Tradition: Brooklyn Chefs the Sussman Brothers Weigh-Off on Thanksgiving, Literally

There’s something in the Sussman genes that yields food-savvy offspring, as evidenced by brothers and pro-chefs, Eli and Max Sussman, both stars of the Brooklyn culinary movement.

In addition to whipping up tasty creations at their respective restaurants—Eli at Boerum Hill’s Mile End Deli and Max at Bushwick institution (and Clinton family favorite), Roberta’s— the brothers have also co-authored their own cookbook, “This is a Cookbook: Recipes for Real Life.”

Here, Eli dishes on his favorite—if totally masochistic—Thanksgiving Day tradition: an annual “family weigh-off.”

“At the Suss-Adenka household—the hybrid of our parents last names—we have a tradition of doing a family weigh off,” Sussman explains.

“Basically we weigh ourselves before and after the meal and the person who gains the most weight ‘wins’. It’s really only the guy cousins and the uncles who compete. The women never participate because they are smarter than we are and not gluttonous masochists. It’s an idea I heard about from a guy in college and adopted it as our family tradition as well. It’s totally disgusting and there isn’t a real ‘winner’—mostly it’s just a bunch of guys sitting around the living room with their pants undone watching bad TV complaining about how full they are and passing in and out of consciousness. So, basically, a perfect thanksgiving.”

