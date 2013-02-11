My Girl: 4 Guys Dress Their Gals in The Perfect Date Night Outfit

Let’s face it: The act of dressing up can be incredibly subjective, especially when it’s being defined by a male versus a female perspective.

For many fashion-savvy women, for example, wardrobe staples like boyfriend-fit jeans, silk harem pants, shapeless dresses, and chunky wedge heels are worn without a moment’s hesitation. Men, however, often have a very different reaction to these same items, which is, to put it mildly, distaste. Now, we’re not saying all men prefer woman to dress like an extra member of the Kardashian clan, but it’s safe to say that they often have strong opinions when it comes to what proves a turn-on in the wardrobe department.

So, in the spirit of St. Valentine’s Day, we invited four guys to dress their ladies for date night—in whatever way most suited their fancy. Over the course of our shoot, a bartender, an NFL exec, an art dealer, and an entrepreneur got to call the shots, with some pretty stylish results. Despite each having their own personal taste, they seemed to pretty much agree on one thing: figure-flattering definitely beats shapeless.

Read on to see Keiko, Michelle, Nicole and Suzanna’s date night transformations!

Photography by: Patrick Biesemans

Art Direction by: Jin Pak

Hair and Makeup by: Alice An

All clothing for Makeover Provided by: Bloomingdale’s and Scoop