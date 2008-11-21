My Find for the Day

It is 85 degrees in southern California (35 degrees in NY!) and I am super excited to fly home for Thanksgiving holiday next week. Luckily for me, my family is more into lobster than turkey on Thanksgiving Day. A typical turkey morning is spent at the beach surfing rather than preparing to consume a giant bird with stuffing and sides. So, typically my holiday looks are super casual and dressed down. In fact, this Silence & Noise silk print tank dress is completely my holiday speed.

The sheer frock dress has a scoop neck and just skims the body without being too tight and constraining. Let’s not forget, it’s still a holiday so I will still be eating A LOT. Don’t judge me. At least I will look pretty as I stuff my face. Happy Thanks!

Silence & Noise

http://www.urbanoutfitters.com

$68.00