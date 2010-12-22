My Dream Holiday Dress By Reem Acra

Why do holiday dresses only come in two types of fabrics: velvet and sequin?

The crushed velvet holiday dresses are reserved for any girl between the ages of 7 and 12. Moreover, these dresses are always paired with white opaque tights that are 80% crotch and 20% leg so the crotch is hanging between your knees. It’s basically an ice skating costume that is socially permissible to wear off the rink.

Then, there are the sequin dresses for the holidays. Don’t get me wrong I love a good sequin dress but they’re not really “me.” Ever since I tried on a sequin mini skirt and the dressing room light hit my butt, illuminating the fitting room like a horrifying lighthouse, I have shied away from sequins.

I still want to be a little festive for the holidays and I love this Reem Acra sleeveless dress with taffeta flounce ($2,330, contact Reem Acra at 213.308.8760 for more information)! It’s a pre-fall 2011 dress so I won’t be able to get my hands on it until the new year, but I can begin my pining for it now. Talk about some incentive to stay on Santa’s nice list!