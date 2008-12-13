My Darkest Hours

I woke up at 3am last night/this morning, grabbed my BlackBerry and tapped out a message that just couldn’t wait until the morning. It had something to do with the placement of a module on the final layout of our homepage and a certain type of font I’ve been dreaming of. Seemingly unimportant but the kind of thing that can keep me up for hours. I couldn’t fall back asleep so naturally, I started a new voyage on Ebay to find the perfect fur chubby – that’s a jacket for those with wild imaginations.

Coincidentally, I just watched the “See The Light” music video from the UK indie rock band The Hours featuring British actress Sienna Miller. Sienna plays a deranged psycho losing her mind in a Prada boutique. How serendipitious. A music video that speaks to the mentally ill, thoroughly frustrated, shopping addict inside of me. Sadly, I have no review of the song. The video is just a vehicle to find a culturally relevant parallel and expose myself on this blog. I hope you enjoyed that. Happy Friday.