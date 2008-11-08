My Boyfriend’s Back

I go through a lot of different phases with my jeans. I am definitely not one of those religiously skinny-jeans girls. Nor am I married to the bell-bottoms that I’m convinced make me look (at least) five inches taller. I get dressed with very little thought and my choice of denim for the day usually falls on whatever pair has made it to the top of my denim closet (yes, I have a denim closet).

A recent re-discovery in my own closet (love it when that happens!) comes surprisingly in the form of a pair of vintage boyfriend jeans. The thing with boyfriend jeans is that in order for them to fall on the body right, the denim needs to be super soft and worn-in. Without the perfect weight in the denim, you loose the whole sexy-slouchy effect.

My jeans were authentically inherited from an ex-boyfriend but luckily for you, What Comes Around Goes Around is producing a pair that are already perfectly worn without all of the drama attached. Our PR friends, Lauren and Jackie, from this famous vintage store were our Guest Stylists for the day. You will see a lot of the girls and their products on our site as we are GIANT FANS of their vintage selection as well as their private label. Here’s a fun fact; I lived across the hall from the showroom for awhile. Can you say vintage heaven?

PS. The studded flannel shirt is quite a find too.

What Comes Around Goes Around

351 West Broadway

New York, NY 10013

212.343.9303