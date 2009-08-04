My Bloody Valentine Cares About Your Hearing

My Bloody Valentine announced today that they have partnered with Earplugshop.com to begin providing earplugs to their concert attendees.

Notorious for their high decibel level shows, My Bloody Valentine is considered an ideal fit for this kind of partnership according to Earplugshop.com who explains to NME, “By handing out these disposable earplugs at their gigs, the band is highlighting how important it is to protect ears from damage which, once set in, is irreversible.”

Irreversible? Well, shit. I should point out that this past weekend My Bloody Valentine played All Points West where members of the StyleCaster team could hear My Bloody Valentine a mile away. Over another band.