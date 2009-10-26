My Antonio Show Announces Its Winner

Out of all th VH1 finding-love-while-living-in-a-mansion-amidst-hair-extensions-and-tube-top shows, My Antonio has probably been the most entertaining. (A close second to A Real Chance at Love: Back in the Saddle. Check it out.) Sadly, the show came to an end after 10 episodes, naming nurse Brooke Barlow the winner of Antonio Sabato, Jr.’s love.

It had been between Brooke and a woman named Miranda Reinfeldt. (Sabato’s ex-wife was also a contestant, and, surprisingly, did not win. Awkward.) It was hard to tell most of them apart, anyway, in typical reality love show fashion. Following the season finale, Barlow admitted to no longer being with Sabato, and hadn’t spoken to him in months.

It’s possible their failed relationship had to do with the lack of booty-dropping challenges and mud wrestling fights during the airing of the show. That’s why true love blossomed on Back in the Saddle…obviously.