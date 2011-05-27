Muy Caliente! Alessandra, Joan and More Latin Bombshells

Alessandra Ambrosio, Isabeli Fontana, Izabel Goulart and Joan Smalls are four of the Latin supermodels steaming up the pages of V Spain‘s summer issue. In the aptly named Latin Bombshells editorial, the ladies show us exactly why they deserve their bombshell titles in the first place. And gracing the mags cover is none other than my favorite Latin lovely, Gisele Bndchen. I don’t know what they put in the water on that continent to produce such outrageously attractive women, but I want some. Thanks to V, I have four new girl crushes to add to my oddly growing list. Click through for a sneak peek.