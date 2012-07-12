The Must-Have: The Updated Maxi Dress

There’s an art to power shopping. Often, having tunnel vision when it comes to a specific item — either you can’t get it out of your head or you feel you just have to have it in order to complete your closet — can actually be a great way to invest and be strategic about spending. We decided to break down key items that should be incorporated into your own shopping list … now.

This week, we’re focusing on a staple that can not only transition from day-to-night, but also from summer to fall. Maxi dresses might not be new news, per se, but we love some of the updated options we’ve been seeing this season, such as this emerald-colored silk number. Whether it’s worn loose or belted, there are plenty of styling angles to take.

Be sure to scoop one up!

Diane Silk Maxi Dress, $249, at Club Monaco