Want: Alexander Wang Leather Pants (On Sale!)

Despite their reputation as “bad girl” attire, leather pants are quickly becoming one of our closet staples and might even go so far as to replace some of our pairs of jeans as a go-to trouser for fall. Much like denim, leather manages to seem either casual or glamorous — depending on the occasion and styling — and the more you wear them, the better leather pants get.

Now, it may still be sweltering outside, but we’re already thinking about the layering we’ll be doing in about a month’s time, as well as our key purchases for the fall season. As luck would have it, we spotted these black tapered leather pants by Alexander Wang, now 70% off at The Outnet. (70% off!) As an added bonus, these bad boys have an elasticized waist band, so you don’t even have to give up eating to wear them. We especially love the more relaxed, trouser-inspired silhouette, complete with a pleated panel at the waist.

