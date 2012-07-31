The Must-Have: Large Gold Hoop Earrings

We all like to have fun with our accessories — ranging from bright statement necklaces to cocktail rings to bangles. On the other hand, sometimes it’s nice to just stick to the basics.

Hoops are a real classic, and you can make them your own through a range of sizes and thicknesses. We love how versatile they are and how they can update just about any outfit (not to mention accentuate awesome up-do’s). Did we mention that they go with anything? Throw them on with a bright shift or a relaxed pair of leggings.

Right now, we’re loving this whisper-thin pair by Michael Kors. They retain the larger hoop look without being super heavy and weighing your earlobes down. The price isn’t so shabby either!

Thin Gold Tone Hoop Earrings, $45, at Macy’s