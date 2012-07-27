The Must-Have: The Flatform Shoe

The newest summer shoe trend for 2012 is bound to evolve into a footwear classic, following the success of the platform wedges and the chunky heel.

The flatform — which is, as you’d assume, a flat platform silhouette — is perfectly appropriate to wear during the day, adding height without the struggle of having to wear heels (a total blessing for some of us shorter girls!). It’s also much more comfortable alternative to towering platforms at night, when you just want to dance without worrying about foot pain.

This ASOS style in rose gold is the ultimate day-to-night neutral — the metallic hue will go with just about anything, and feels dressed-up enough for any occasion you can dream up.

Be sure to get in on the trend while this gorgeous shoe is still on sale!

Vinnie Flatforms, $53.02, at ASOS