The Must-Have: A Daisy Chain Headpiece

Add a little boho chic to your look with the one of summer’s top trends: the chain headpiece. We particularly love this hippie-inspired daisy chain design over at Free People.

Just sit it on top of your head, with your hair preferably parted at the center to add a little bling to whatever hairstyle you happen to be sporting — whether it’s braids, waves or curls. On that note, as long as there are are accessories like this headpiece around, there’s no need to worry about styling your hair at all. (In fact, this might be a great solution for bad hair days.)

It’s simple, it’s easy and most importantly, it’s chic. So what are you waiting for?

Wildfox daisy chain headpiece, $75, at Free People