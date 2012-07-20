The Must-Have: Bianca Green iPhone Cases

We’re always obsessing over the latest clothing, bags and shoes to add to our rapidly evolving wardrobes, so it makes sense that in this tech-savvy era we would seek equally chic accessories for our electronic devices. The iPhone has launched a revolution in digital paraphernalia and our favorite fashion labels from Kate Spade to Marc by Marc Jacobs now offer cases for the device, with artists following close behind.

We’re currently lusting after these gorgeous Bianca Green iPhone cases from art-centric site Society6. Creativity and artistic sensibility combine to create a lovely collection of cases, so our beloved iPhones can be just as chic as we always aspire to be.

Bianca Green iPhone case, $35 at Society6.