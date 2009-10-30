Mustaches For a Cause and 10 Our Favorites

We know it’s a big deal when dudes can finally grow a mustache (it’s a coming-of-age thing, right?)…and who could blame them? With their iconic, manly qualities that hold secret facial hair power, we almost wish we could grow one, too.

Yeah…maybe not, but some of the sexiest and most interesting men have sported serious ‘staches. Besides the upkeep, and giving your girlfriend mustache burn (like beard burn, but, you know), the pros to above-the-lip facial hair just keep coming. Which is why this month is officially dedicated to the ‘stache.

Adam Garone is the CEO of “Movember,” a charity that is raising money for the Prostate Cancer Foundation and the Lance Armstrong Foundation throughout the month of November by having all members grow their mustaches the entire month. Sponsorship of each mustache grown has raised over $47 million for testicular and prostate health since 2003. Participation is not exclusive to men; female members of Movember can wear mustache necklaces to stake their presence in this cause! Check out their website to get involved.

A smaller charity with a similar concept, “Mustaches for Kids,” also raises money through the growth of the ‘stache, but participation is year-round. Mustaches for Kids has raised nearly $1 million for DonorsChoose.org and the Make-A-Wish Foundation. Maybe next year they’ll develop “Kids With Mustaches”? We think that’s an awesome idea!

From Charlie Chaplin to Tom Selleck (we’re purposely leaving out the Hitler ‘stache), here are our favorite mustachioed men. No more little boys for us!

Charlie Chaplin: He didn’t have to talk…the mustache said it all.

Salvador Dali: Not only did he melt those clocks…his mustache melted out hearts.

Tom Selleck: Heck, he got Chandler to grow a mustache.

Terry Richardson: Mustached photographer extraordinaire, and great Halloween costume idea.

Brad Pitt: Dashing with a mustache.

Will Ferrell: Funny man. Funny ‘stache.

Hulk Hogan: The Incredible…mustache.

Burt Reynolds: The man, the mustache.

Chuck Norris: You don’t dare even look at his mustache.

George Clooney: Classic and handsome.