20 Mandatory Pieces to Buy This Fall

Kristen Bousquet
Summer’s on it’s way out the door and fall is coming soon, which means it’s time for our favorite activity: fall shopping (yay!).

From head-to-toe, there is something new to include in your outfits this fall whether it be cool peep-toe booties, a pair of blinged-out embellished jeans, or a long vest to wear on top of a classic striped tee. They’ll keep you look weather-appropriate, fashionable and totally put-together when paired correctly.

We’ve rounded up our favorite seriously stunning must-have fall pieces that you’ll totally love to rock this season.

1 of 20

Long Vest

Zara Long Combined Waistcoat; $79.90 at zara.com

Oversized fisherman sweater

Cable Sweater, $129; at Orvis

Peep Toe Booties

DV by Dolce Vita Mercy Suede Open-Toe Ankle Booties; $129 at lordandtaylor.com

Bucket Bag

BAGGU Leather Drawstring Bucket Bag; $140 at urbanoutfitters.com

Embellished Jeans

Jewelled Boyfriend Jeans; $79.90 at zara.com

Slouchy trousers

Trousers, $62; at Front Row Shop

Jumpsuit

Long-sleeved Jumpsuit; $59.95 at hm.com

Metalic Skirt

Midi skirt in silver pleats; $46 at frontrowshop.com

Menswear-inspired shoe

Jeffrey Campbell Stoppard Shoe, $175; at Nasty Gal

Leather Biker Jacket

Zip Moto Jacket; $99 at joefresh.com

Shearling Jacket

Bliss Faux Suede Shearling Jacket Tan; $74.98 at missguidedus.com

Tie Front Dress

Tie Front Dress; $230.00 at store.nomia-nyc.com

 

Backpack

French Connection Canvas Backpack; $77.39 at asos.com

Classic Oversized Coat

Structured Coat; $149 at zara.com

Over The Knee Boots

Timeflyes Over-The-Knee Boots; $199 at ninewest.com

Wide-Brim Hat

Masion Scotch Wide Brim Hat; $72 at ronherman.com

Fur Statement Scarf

ASOS Faux Fur Multi Stripe Scarf; $67.71 at asos.com

Raula Oversized Shirt Dress Navy; $37.48 at missguidedus.com

Striped Tee

T By Alexander Wang Striped Linen and Cotton-Blend T-shirt; $140 at net-a-porter.com

Beanie

Open-Weave Slouch Beanie; $19 at urbanoutfitters.com

