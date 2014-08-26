20 Mandatory Pieces to Buy This Fall

Summer’s on it’s way out the door and fall is coming soon, which means it’s time for our favorite activity: fall shopping (yay!).
From head-to-toe, there is something new to include in your outfits this fall whether it be cool peep-toe booties, a pair of blinged-out embellished jeans, or a long vest to wear on top of a classic striped tee. They’ll keep you look weather-appropriate, fashionable and totally put-together when paired correctly.
We’ve rounded up our favorite seriously stunning must-have fall pieces that you’ll totally love to rock this season.
Long Vest
Zara Long Combined Waistcoat; $79.90 at zara.com
Oversized fisherman sweater
Cable Sweater, $129; at Orvis
Peep Toe Booties
DV by Dolce Vita Mercy Suede Open-Toe Ankle Booties; $129 at lordandtaylor.com
Embellished Jeans
Jewelled Boyfriend Jeans; $79.90 at zara.com
Jumpsuit
Long-sleeved Jumpsuit; $59.95 at hm.com
Menswear-inspired shoe
Jeffrey Campbell Stoppard Shoe, $175; at Nasty Gal
Shearling Jacket
Bliss Faux Suede Shearling Jacket Tan; $74.98 at missguidedus.com
Backpack
French Connection Canvas Backpack; $77.39 at asos.com
Classic Oversized Coat
Structured Coat; $149 at zara.com
Over The Knee Boots
Timeflyes Over-The-Knee Boots; $199 at ninewest.com
Fur Statement Scarf
ASOS Faux Fur Multi Stripe Scarf; $67.71 at asos.com
Striped Tee
T By Alexander Wang Striped Linen and Cotton-Blend T-shirt; $140 at net-a-porter.com