StyleCaster
Share

The Must-Have Fall Flat: Le Smoking Slipper

What's hot
StyleCaster

The Must-Have Fall Flat: Le Smoking Slipper

Jessica Hoppe
by
The Must-Have Fall Flat: Le Smoking Slipper
8 Start slideshow

Get the look not the smokes.

Sorry to say, but it’s officially time to pack up the sandals andToms and move strictly into fall footwear. But not to worry, I have the perfect fall flat option: Le Smoking Slipper.

One of the many styles we’re borrowing from the boys this season, the slipper is 2 parts preppy loafer, 1 part dandy and ALL parts chic and easy to wear. Every major shoe designer fromChristian Louboutin toJeffrey Campbell is featuring theandrogynous style inshiny patent, lush velvet, schoolgirl tartan, classic leopard and even Dalmatian print! While they are all fabulous, I must say the original smoking slipper in the Ralph Lauren velvet with signature metallic stitching is to die for.

Although I am a strict high heel devotee (Since I’m 5’3″ I have to be!), I couldn’t resist snatching up my own leopard pair. I styled them just this weekend with an orange tulip mini and white button down for an all-day shopping trip. Don’t you love when style and comfort collide? (Secret: I picked mine up at Century 21 for $50.)

Which do you fancy from our StyleCaster picks? I think my next pair would HAVE to be the Alexander Wang’s — classic patent with a tassel twist. Perfection.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 8

The Original "G" : Ralph Lauren Collis Velvet Slipper.

Haute tartan in chains: Christian Louboutin, the Rollergirl. Yes.

Alexander Wang Georgie: The perfect schoolgirl flair.

CO-OP Barney's New York Bernice: A modest shape in a sexy print.

Make a statement with Jeffrey Cambell's elegant Stud style in hot pink.

Topshop's Manney Dalmation Print Suede Slipper: A shoe you'll surely wear 101 times.

Steve Madden Madee: These watercolor print slippers are the perfect accent to easy jeans. 

Aldo, Killion: Classic clean black patent is so versatile; it can literally be styled with your entire wardrobe.

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Spring Trends: Peplum — Would You Wear It?

Spring Trends: Peplum — Would You Wear It?
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share