Must Follow Ski Resorts on Twitter

Twitter is awesome for getting up to the minute news and updates. I mean that’s what it’s all about. So why not follow a bunch of resorts so you’re always in the now, the first to know about deals and never missing the best ski days.

Here’s a list of ski resorts that have active Twitters and are a blast to follow:



Banff:

Switzerland:

Colorado:

Utah:

Bonus:

Did we miss anyone? Which is your favorite Twitter account? Leave a comment and let us know. We’ll be sure to update this post overtime to keep it fresh!