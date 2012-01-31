Musical Chairs And Brad Goreski, Duh

Remember the good ol’ days of leapfrog and pin the tail on the donkey? Apparently, so does Kate Spade. In one of Brad Goreski’s first projects as the ‘exclusive brand stylist’ he takes us back to one of our favorite childhood games: musical chairs.

We get to see some of Kate Spade’s latest looks parade around bright orange and pink chairs. Not only do we love the youthful edge of the video, we love the clothes. The nostalgic silhouettes of the early 1960s seriously got our blood flowing this morning. And the color? Divine.

We can totally see Brad has got his footing with some of the stylist’s favorite colors fully represented. We just can’t wait to see what’s next!