Music Video Round-Up: 30 Best Celebrity Cameos

What’s better than an epic music video to bring your favorite song to life? Watching your favorite celebrities actually live it out!
What can beat Megan Fox‘s explosive performance alongside Dominic Monaghan in Eminem‘s “Love the Way You Lie” or Ke$ha‘s steamy rendezvous turned rainbow death match with James Van Der Beek in the video for “Blow?” Even Mischa Barton is reemerging onto the scene in Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds new video “Everybody’s on the Run.”
From Shia Labeouf‘s … ahem … revealing turn in the new Sigur Rós vid to Zach Galifinakis‘ entertaining impersonation in Fiona Apple‘s “Not About Love,” here are our favorite celeb appearances in some great music videos over the years.
Joe Jonas, Jake Gyllenhaal and more in “Giving Up The Gun” by Vampire Weekend
Daniel Radcliffe in “Beginners” by Slow Club
Jake Gyllenhaal in “Time To Dance” by The Shoes
Mischa Barton in “Everybody’s On The Run” by Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds
Johnny Depp and Natalie Portman in “My Valentine” by Paul McCartney
Sarah Michelle Gellar in “Sour Girl” by Stone Temple Pilots
Shia LaBeouf in “Fjögur Píanó” by Sigur Rós
Megan Fox and Dominic Monaghan in “Love The Way You Lie” by Eminem Feat. Rihanna
Kim Basinger in “Mary Jane’s Last Dance” by Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers
Terrance Stamp, Lara Stone, and Reggie Watts in “Night & Day” by Hot Chip
Christopher Walken in “Weapon of Choice” by Fatboy Slim
Kate Moss in “I Just Don’t Know What To Do With Myself” by The White Stripes
Keanu Reeves in “Rush, Rush” by Paula Abdul
James Van Der Been in “Blow” by Ke$ha
Bruce Willis in “Stylo” by Gorillaz Feat. Mos Def and Bobby Womack
Liv Tyler and Alicia Silverstone in “Crazy” by Aerosmith