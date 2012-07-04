Music Video Round-Up: 30 Best Celebrity Cameos

What’s better than an epic music video to bring your favorite song to life? Watching your favorite celebrities actually live it out!

What can beat Megan Fox‘s explosive performance alongside Dominic Monaghan in Eminem‘s “Love the Way You Lie” or Ke$ha‘s steamy rendezvous turned rainbow death match with James Van Der Beek in the video for “Blow?” Even Mischa Barton is reemerging onto the scene in Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds new video “Everybody’s on the Run.”

From Shia Labeouf‘s … ahem … revealing turn in the new Sigur Rós vid to Zach Galifinakis‘ entertaining impersonation in Fiona Apple‘s “Not About Love,” here are our favorite celeb appearances in some great music videos over the years.

Joe Jonas, Jake Gyllenhaal and more in “Giving Up The Gun” by Vampire Weekend

Daniel Radcliffe in “Beginners” by Slow Club

Jake Gyllenhaal in “Time To Dance” by The Shoes

Mischa Barton in “Everybody’s On The Run” by Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds

Johnny Depp and Natalie Portman in “My Valentine” by Paul McCartney

Sarah Michelle Gellar in “Sour Girl” by Stone Temple Pilots

Shia LaBeouf in “Fjögur Píanó” by Sigur Rós

Megan Fox and Dominic Monaghan in “Love The Way You Lie” by Eminem Feat. Rihanna

Kim Basinger in “Mary Jane’s Last Dance” by Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers

Terrance Stamp, Lara Stone, and Reggie Watts in “Night & Day” by Hot Chip

Christopher Walken in “Weapon of Choice” by Fatboy Slim

Kate Moss in “I Just Don’t Know What To Do With Myself” by The White Stripes

Keanu Reeves in “Rush, Rush” by Paula Abdul

James Van Der Been in “Blow” by Ke$ha

Bruce Willis in “Stylo” by Gorillaz Feat. Mos Def and Bobby Womack

Liv Tyler and Alicia Silverstone in “Crazy” by Aerosmith

Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford, Christy Turlington and more in “Freedom ’90” by George Michael Zach Galifinakis in “Not About Love” by Fiona Apple Macaulay Culkin in “Black and White” by Michael Jackson Dave Navarro, JC Chasez, Tommy Lee and more in “We Are All Made of Stars” by Moby Courtney Cox in “Dancing in the Dark” by Bruce Springsteen Chevy Chase in “You Can Call Me Al” by Paul Simon

Natalie Portman in “Carmensita” by Devendra Banhart

Johnny Depp. Matt LeBlanc, and more in “Into the Great Wide Open” by Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers

Alexander Skarsgård in “Paparazzi” by Lady Gaga





Justin Timberlake and Pee Wee Herman in “This Train Don’t Stop There Anymore” by Elton John

Winona Ryder in “Talk About the Blues” by The Jon Spencer Blues Explosion

Jason Biggs and Mena Suvari in “Teenage Dirtbag” by Wheatus

Michael Cera in “No You Don’t” by Islands

Juliette Lewis in “Run Around” by Blues Traveler