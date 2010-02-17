StyleCaster
Music Monday: The Wild Beasts Share Their Top 10 Songs of the Moment

The simplest way to describe music is generally by describing the sounds relative to other iconic bands with some kind of, if/and/or/but conjunction following it. For example: They sound like Sonic Youth if Sonic Youth played in an echo-y public bathroom, or, They sound like Death Cab for Cutie but if Ben Gibbard was a muppet, and, They sound like Prince but less Prince-y.

Wild Beasts lead singer Hayden Thorpe, however, is a conundrum. How can you textually describe such a wandering and deeply dynamic falsetto? Wild Beasts sound like Antony and the Giants but different? No. The Wild Beasts have a richly unique sound that has matured on their second album Two Dancers. Two Dancers has received critical acclaim and graced countless Top Ten Year End Reviews including Pitchfork and NME.

Now, it’s Wild Beasts turn to make a playlist of their Top 10 Favorite Songs of the Moment. Check below for Tom Fleming and Benny Little of Wild Beasts playlist, and if youre in the area, catch Wild Beasts at Bowery Ballroom in New York this Friday, February 26. Click here to buy tickets.

1. “Never Seen a Man Cry” by Scarface (The Diary)
2. “Nantes” by Barbara (Femme Piano)
3. “More Than Real” by Junior Boys (Last Exit)
4. “No Intention” by Dirty Projectors (Bitte Orca)
5. “Tougher Than the Rest” by Bruce Springsteen (Tunnel of Love)
6. “Format and Journey North” by Oneohtrix (Rifts)
7. “Inheritance” by Tall Talk (Spirit of Eden)
8. “It Hurts Me Too” by Karen Dalton (It’s So Hard to Tell Who’s Going to Love You the Best)
9. “My Old Man” by Ewan McColl (Killroy Was Here)
10. “Evangeline” by Angels of Light (How I Loved You)
