StyleCaster
Share

Music Monday: VV Brown Shares Her Top 10 Favorite Songs Now

What's hot
StyleCaster

Music Monday: VV Brown Shares Her Top 10 Favorite Songs Now

Janice
by
Music Monday: VV Brown Shares Her Top 10 Favorite Songs Now
11 Start slideshow

In a fine example of Brit quirky style, English songstress V.V. Brown first appeared on the scene in 2009 when she was dubbed one of the standout acts of the year by both the Los Angeles Times and the UK’s The Independent.

Her retro sound (and ecletic fashion choices) may have won the hearts of critics, but V.V. Brown’s full debut album Travelling Like the Light sounds more futuristic. It features a collection of post-break up songs (with a jocular twist) think Destiny’s Child meets Lady Gaga. With the exception of the ballad, “I Love You,” Travelling Like the Light is fast-paced with upbeat retro-electro pop that entangles elements of rock and 8-bit inspiration into the mix.

This summer V.V. Brown will be touring with Maroon 5 (click here for dates) and will be playing this top 10 playlist (in the slideshow above) in her tour bus!

Related: Music Monday – Christmas Island

0 Thoughts?
1 of 11

"Twice" by Little Dragon (Little Dragon).
Click here to purchase.

"Superfast Jellyfish (featuring Gruff Rhys and De La Soul)" by Gorillaz (Plastic Beach).
Click here to purchase.

"Exhibit C" by Jay Electronica (Exhibit C)
Click here to purchase.

"Beep It" by Cornelius (Sensuous)
Click here to purchase.

"Miss You" by The Rolling Stones (Some Girls)
Click here to purchase.

"Samson" by Regina Spektor (Begin to Hope)
Click here to purchase.

"All is Full of Love" by Bjork
Click here to purchase.

"Song 2" by Blur (Blur)
Click here to purchase.

"Love is Stronger Than Pride" by Sade (Stronger Than Pride)
Click here to purchase.

"Stark in the Water" by V V Brown (Travelling Like the Light)
Click here to purchase.

Next slideshow starts in 10s

STYLECASTER FASHION EXCLUSIVE: Face Value

STYLECASTER FASHION EXCLUSIVE: Face Value
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share