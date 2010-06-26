Music Monday: VV Brown Shares Her Top 10 Favorite Songs Now

In a fine example of Brit quirky style, English songstress V.V. Brown first appeared on the scene in 2009 when she was dubbed one of the standout acts of the year by both the Los Angeles Times and the UK’s The Independent.

Her retro sound (and ecletic fashion choices) may have won the hearts of critics, but V.V. Brown’s full debut album Travelling Like the Light sounds more futuristic. It features a collection of post-break up songs (with a jocular twist) think Destiny’s Child meets Lady Gaga. With the exception of the ballad, “I Love You,” Travelling Like the Light is fast-paced with upbeat retro-electro pop that entangles elements of rock and 8-bit inspiration into the mix.

This summer V.V. Brown will be touring with Maroon 5 (click here for dates) and will be playing this top 10 playlist (in the slideshow above) in her tour bus!

Related: Music Monday – Christmas Island