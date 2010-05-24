StyleCaster
Music Monday – Upcoming June Releases

Janice
by
June is an amazing month. If applicable, school is out for summer. Friends and family are getting married and there’s a rooftop bar circuit that’s prime for the hopping. June is also that month where the weather is considered pleasant just before temperatures reach inhumane levels.

To celebrate the perfect month that is June, here’s a playlist of upcoming June’s releases (see slideshow above) that make us just a little more excited for the beginning of summer!

"Heartbeat Song" by Futureheads (Chaos, available June 1st)
"How I Got Over" by The Roots (How I Got Over, available June 22nd)
"American Slang" by The Gaslight Anthem (American Slang, available June 15th)
"Fixed" by Stars (Five Ghosts, available June 22nd)
"What Did My Lover Say (It Had to Go This Way)" by Wolf Parade (Expo 86, available June 29th)
"Invisible Light" by Scissor Sisters (Night Work, available June 29th)
"Tell 'Em" by Sleigh Bells (Treats, available June 1st)
"Twenty Miles" by Deer Tick (The Dirt Sessions, available June 8th)
"Collector" by Here We Go Magic (Pigeons, available June 8th)
"Celestica" by Crystal Castles (Crystal Castles II, available May 25th*)
*Originally scheduled for a June 8th release, the Crystal Castles album's release date was pushed forward by demand after it was digitally leaked.

