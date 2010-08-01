Music Monday: Upcoming August Releases

August is a curious month. It doesn’t have any stand out holidays unless you count the non-bank holiday International Beer Day on August 5. Even though it’s not in spring, August is the wettest month in NYC. August also was originally named Sextilius as it was the sixth month in the Roman calendar which whips open the doors to all sorts of immature puns.

For all its curious points, August encompasses the best points of summer and fall. We soak up the last of the summer rays but stock up on denim. We can still dine al fresco but won’t sweat through the entire meal. So much to look forward to including some new musical tunes to set your transition month to! Scroll through the images above for a list of the 10 most anticipated albums of August!

Related: Weekend Playlist – Upcoming July Releases