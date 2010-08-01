Music Monday: Upcoming August Releases

StyleCaster
Janice
by
August is a curious month. It doesn’t have any stand out holidays unless you count the non-bank holiday International Beer Day on August 5. Even though it’s not in spring, August is the wettest month in NYC. August also was originally named Sextilius as it was the sixth month in the Roman calendar which whips open the doors to all sorts of immature puns.

For all its curious points, August encompasses the best points of summer and fall. We soak up the last of the summer rays but stock up on denim. We can still dine al fresco but won’t sweat through the entire meal. So much to look forward to including some new musical tunes to set your transition month to! Scroll through the images above for a list of the 10 most anticipated albums of August!

"The Suburbs" by Arcade Fire (The Suburbs), available August 3rd.
Click here to purchase.

"Post Acid" by Wavves (King of the Beach), available August 3.
Click here to purchase.

"Heaven Knows" by Carl Broemel of My Morning Jacket (All Birds Say), available August 31. Click here to purchase.

"Echoes" by Klaxons (Surfing the Void), available August 24.
Click here to purchase.

"Like a Fading Rainbow" by Jenny Wilson (Hardships!), available August 24.
Click here to purchase.

"Home" by Goo Goo Dolls (Something for the Rest of Us), available August 31st
Click here to purchase.

"Looking Up" by Eels (Tomorrow Morning), available August 24.
Click here to purchase.

"Scissor Runner" by Jenny & Johnny (I'm Having Fun Now), available August 31.
Click here to purchase.

"Tempted" by Squeeze (Spot the Difference), available  August 3.
Click here to purchase.

"Tiger" by Maxmium Balloon (Maximum Balloon), available August 24.
Click here to purchase.

