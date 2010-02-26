Music Monday: Top 10 March Releases

We think the expression that March is in like a lion, out like a lamb, is a little inaccurate for anyone who relies on public transportation to commute to work. We suggest amending that little idiom to, in like a snow plow caravan, out like an inside-out umbrella furiously thrown into a trash can.

To accompany this brutal month and hopefully carry you through until those April showers come around, heres a playlist of the Top 10 upcoming March releases.

1. “New in Town” by Little Boots (Hands, available March 2, above)

While this song has already been out for nearly a year in the UK, it is only just now available stateside. What was the hold up? Apparently the U.S. has issues with importing infectious pop music.

2. “Solitary Gun” by Rogue Wave (Permalight, available March 2)



Reserve this song’s drumbeat for the first nice day of March.

3. “Nothing Like You” by Frightened Rabbit (The Winter of Mixed Drinks, available March 9)



Even more excited for this album as Frightened Rabbit will be a StyleCaster guest contributor, sharing his “top 10 favorite songs of the moment!” Stay tuned!

4. “The High Road” by Broken Bells (S/T, available March 9)



Broken Bells is the side project of The Shins frontman James Mercer and producer Danger Mouse. Our curiosities to know what this entire album sounds like will lead us to purchase it.

5. “Real Life” by Tanlines (Settings, available March 8)



The tribal feeling of this song makes us think of summer, oddly enough, and any thoughts of summer are good.

6. “Shadow’s Keeper” by Black Rebel Motorcycle Club (Beat the Devil’s Tattoo, available March 9)



We always shied away from this band because of their seemingly aggressive name, but we’re glad we gave them a chance.



7. “I Can Hear Music” by She & Him (Volume Two, available March 23)



Zooey Deschanel is almost too cute for her own good.

8. “CP24” by Woodhands (Remorsecapade, available March 23)



Buying this if only for the album art.

9. “Icky Thump” by The White Stripes (Under Great White Northern Lights, available March 16)



In conjunction with their documentary release, The White Stripes are releasing a DVD/CD box set, “Under Great White Northern Lights,” which includes a re-release of their classic song, “Icky Thump.”



10. “Stylo” by Gorillaz (Plastic Beach, available March 9)



For this album, Gorillaz recruited Snoop Dogg, Lou Reed, De La Soul and others to contribute. Piquing curiosity…

