Music Monday: Top 10 April Releases

Whenever we compile these monthly roundups of songs to look forward to, they always end up as some playlist designed to help you withstand the month. I’ve looked back on the months and noticed it’s always something along the lines of, “Your Playlist to Grin and Bear it All.”

Well, with spring approaching, I’m going to try a little optimism for April’s upcoming releases playlist. There are five things that you can look forward to during the month of April in addition to these top 10 upcoming releases:

1. April Fool’s. Maybe… Depending on which side of the double headed coin you fall on.

2. Easter. The first holiday since Valentine’s Day that allows for chocolate binges.

3. Earth Day. Of course Earth Day is a positive thing!

4. Coachella. The biggest music festival this side of the Atlantic.

5. Scaffolding. There is nothing better than finding scaffolding to hide under during unexpected April showers.



1. “Devil’s Spoke” by Laura Marling (I Speak Because I Can), available April 6, 2010 (above). Click here to purchase.

2. “I Learned the Hard Way” by Sharon Jones and the Dap Punk Kings (I Learned the Hard Way), available April 6, 2010.



Click here to purchase.

3. “Go Do” by Jonsi Birgisson (Go), available April 5, 2010.



Click here to purchase.

4. “Roman Candle” by Elliot Smith (re-release of Roman Candle), available April 5, 2010.



Click here to purchase.

5. “I Put A Spell On You” by Jeff Beck (Emotion and Commotion), available April 13, 2010.



Click here to purchase.

6. “Flash Delirium” by MGMT (Congratulations), available April 20, 2010.



Click here to purchase.

7. “Odessa” by Caribou (Swim), available April 20, 2010.



Click here to purchase.

8. “Skinny Little Bitch” by Hole (Nobodys Daughter), available April 27, 2010.



Click here to purchase.

9. “Tin Man” by Future Islands (In the Fall), available April 6, 2010.



Click here to purchase.

10. “Dance Floor” by The Apples In Stereo (Travelers in Space and Time), available April 20, 2010.



Click here to purchase.

More News We Love:

Weekend Playlist: Hey Champ’s Music Roundup

Music Monday: SXSW Favorites Roundup

10 Songs to Instantly Boost Your Indie Cred

