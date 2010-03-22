StyleCaster
Music Monday: SXSW Favorites Roundup

Janice
by

This past weekend, Austin, Texas played host to the 5-day-long music marathon, SXSW— which is the equivalent of a hyperactive weekend in Brooklyn, but with better weather and a Miller Lite sponsorship. SXSW also signifies the weekend when all of my friends abandon me in New York to fend for myself– and don’t even have the decency to Tweet at me while they’re away. I feel like Kevin in Home Alone with less Christmas.

Now that the festival is wrapped and the music community is slowly trickling back to their respective home bases, here is a roundup of the best songs by the top 15 acts to watch out for post-SXSW.

1. “Help I’m Alive” by Metric
PS: Nikon handed out cameras to a select few bloggers who were heading down to SXSW. Check out more of their images (such as the above) here!
2. “Blood” by The Middle East
3. “Excuses” by The Morning Benders
4. “A More Perfect Union” by Titus Andronicus
5. “Airplanes” by Local Natives
6. “Demon Host” by Timber Timbre
7. “When I’m With You” by Best Coast
8. “Daisy” by Fang Island
9. “Lovesick Teenagers” by Bear in Heaven
10. “Psychic City” by YACHT
11. “The Polaroid Song” by Allo Darlin’
12. “Real Life” by Tanlines
13. “No Barrier Fun” by Liars
14. “Warm Heart of Africa” by The Very Best
15. “Hannah” by Freelance Whales
