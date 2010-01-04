Music Monday: StyleCaster Playlist of the Week

It’s Monday. Worst of all: it’s your first Monday back in the office since the holidays. If you’re like me, then your alarm clock this morning sent you into a state of utter delirium. Yes, it’s a shock to be back at work.

However, before you look down and curse your BlackBerry’s blinking and taunting red light again tomorrow, slap on your headphones and check out this playlist. Here are StyleCaster’s top 10 most anticipated albums of January 2010 and the singles you can preview today– little incentives for you to make it through the month! Even if you don’t like what you hear, at least you’re drowning out Diane-in-Accounting’s recount of how she spent Christmas at O’Hare Airport…

1. “Norway” by Beach House (Teen Dream, release date January 26), above:

Experimental dream pop band, Beach House, graced countless Top Ten lists back in 2008 with their album Devotion — so naturally, everyone is eager to hear what their next album will bring.

2. “Audience” by Cold War Kids (Behave Yourself [EP], release date January 19):



After the success of their debut album, Robbers & Cowards, and the seemingly sophomore slump of Loyalty to Loyalty, the Cold War Kids are keeping their fans interested with their latest single and upcoming EP.

3. “Papillion” by Editors (In This Light and On This Evening, release date January 19):



Neo post-punk Editors are back with their third album and have given you three months to learn all the lyrics before their North American tour begins in March. For dates, click here.

4. “A Line in the Dirt” by Eels (End Times, release date January 19):



Alt-rock Eels are back with their album End Times— a collection of dark tender songs dealing with an artist’s identity crisis and personal loss.

5. “The Sea is a Good Place to Think of the Future” by Los Campesinos! (Romance is Boring, release date January 26):



After Los Campesinos! gained attention last year with their album, We Are Beautiful, We Are Doomed, the band is demonstrating a more musically mature sound while remaining true to their dark Indie rock roots. Romance is Boring is an ambitious step for Los Campesinos! as their sound is rounded out with the addition of instruments and guest vocals.



6. “Her Words Destroyed My Planet” by Motion City Soundtrack (My Dinosaur Life, release date January 19):



Punk-pop band Motion City Soundtrack is helping you get in touch with your teenage angst with a more mature take on the clean musicianship and punk inspiration that originally put Motion City Soundtrack on the map. My Dinosaur Life is produced by Blink 182’s Mark Hoppus, so you can expect some melodically catchy “coming of (teen)age” songs on this album.

7. “WTF?” by Ok Go (Of the Blue Colour of the Sky, release date January 12):



ZOMG, “The Guys With the Treadmills” are back this year with a new album! The single “WTF?” is less catchy than “Here It Goes Again,” but despite its gritty sound, “WTF?” showcases lead singer Damian Kulash‘s recognizable falsetto.

8. “Written in Reverse” by Spoon (Transference, release date January 19):



Transference marks the seventh album release by Spoon. This song’s heavy, jerking beat on the piano and bass helps to showcase lead singer, Britt Daniel‘s, raw and scorching vocals.

9. “Everything is One Big Christmas Tree” by The Magnetic Fields (Realism, January 25):



The Magnetic Fields debuted this Christmas-themed song during the yuletide. Folk inspired, Realism is musically stripped down, and only one song, “The Dada Polka,” features the use of an electric guitar.

10. “Horchata” by Vampire Weekend (Contra, release date January 12):



Vampire Weekend has been teasing their fans by slowly releasing details about their latest album Contra. While there was a slight backlash after Vampire Weekend’s rise to Indie fame, everyone is extremely curious to see what hooks they’ve come up with for their newest album.



