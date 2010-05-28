Music Monday: Oberhofer’s Favorite ‘Summer Jamz’

Four-piece indie rock group Oberhofer is what you wish your little brother’s garage band project sounded like. A humble band of young college students, Oberhofer’s sound is great for fans of lo-fi music who are lured in with rich hooks and strong pop sensibilities. While lead singer Brad Oberhofer‘s boyish looks resemble Ezra Koening, it’s hard to deny the comparison with Oberhofer as a less preppy Vampire Weekend with a strong Surfer Blood influence.

Since the release of their handmade and home recorded EP ooOooOoo, the Tacoma-Brooklyn band has been getting some serious attention from music tastemakers in the blogosphere.

Lead singer Brad Oberhofer shares with us his Top 10 list of songs for the moment adding, “Well it is summer time, so I’ve been listening to primarily summer jamz lately.”

