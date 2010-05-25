Music Monday: mr. Gnome’s Songs That Keep Them Sane

Cleveland, Ohio is not what we’d call a musical hub. The first thing that comes to mind when we conjure up a musically-inclined Cleveland is the singing ‘n dancing introduction from The Drew Carey Show and that went off the air in 2004. However it is from these unlikely Midwest confines that the psychedelic music duo mr. Gnome surprisingly originates.

Rather than say Travelocity’s wandering gnome, this mr. Gnome is a much darker affair. Sam Meister’s aggressive drums juxtaposed with Nicole Barille’s reverb-drenched feminine voice creates a highly dynamic sound. With lyrical themes running the haunting fantasy gamut and experimental sounds, mr. Gnome’s songs are surprisingly accessible.

For a sampling of their sound, check out the live performance of Spain by mr. Gnome’s 2009 album Heave Yer Skeleton below.

Earlier: Weekend Playlist: Rockabilly Taylor Hollingsworth