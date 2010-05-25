StyleCaster
Music Monday: mr. Gnome’s Songs That Keep Them Sane

Janice
by
Cleveland, Ohio is not what we’d call a musical hub. The first thing that comes to mind when we conjure up a musically-inclined Cleveland is the singing ‘n dancing introduction from The Drew Carey Show and that went off the air in 2004. However it is from these unlikely Midwest confines that the psychedelic music duo mr. Gnome surprisingly originates.

Rather than say Travelocity’s wandering gnome, this mr. Gnome is a much darker affair. Sam Meister’s aggressive drums juxtaposed with Nicole Barille’s reverb-drenched feminine voice creates a highly dynamic sound. With lyrical themes running the haunting fantasy gamut and experimental sounds, mr. Gnome’s songs are surprisingly accessible.

For a sampling of their sound, check out the live performance of Spain by mr. Gnome’s 2009 album Heave Yer Skeleton below.

0 Thoughts?
mr. Gnome picks its playlist of "Songs that Constantly Keep Us Sane and Awake During the 8-10 Hour Drives Through the Country Over the Last Month of Touring!"

"Where I End and You Begin" by Radiohead (Hail to the Thief)
Click here to purchase.

"The Very Thought of You" by Billie Holiday (You Go to My Head)
Click here to purchase.

"Shine in Exile" by Beat the Devil (Idiot's Guide)
Click here to purchase.

"Andrew" by Crystal Antlers (Tentacles)
Click here to purchase.

"These Arms of Mine" by Otis Redding (Pain in My Heart)
Click here to purchase.

"History Song" by The Good, The Bad and The Queen (The Good, The Bad and The Queen)
Click here to purchase.

"Goin' Against Your Mind" by Built to Spill (You in Reverse)
Click here to purchase.

"What's in the Ground Belongs to You" by If These Trees Could Talk (Above the Earth, Below the Sky)
Click here to purchase.

"Run to the Hills" by Iron Maiden (Somewhere Back in Time)
Click here to purchase.

"Sprout and the Bean" by Joanna Newsom (The Milk-Eyed Mender)
Click here to purchase.

