Music Monday – Midlake Curates an Indie-Inspired Playlist

The smooth mountain rock music of Midlake has been a staple of the indie scene for a few years now. First debuting with The Trials of Van Occupanther in 2006, Midlake was first recognized for their Fleetwood Mac/Radiohead sound and deliberately vague lyrical content. The band construct songs that feel introspective and deeply personal because of the tenderly warm vocals and harmonies. Tack that on with allusive lyrics and Midlake’s music manages to feel uniquely accessible to many you pick and choose the lyrics to identify with.

After an European tour this May, the members will be back stateside, and to celebrate their return, StyleCaster picked the band’s musical brains. Courtesy of the band members, here’s a handily compiled a playlist of songs “tickling the Midlake whistle these days.” Click here for a full list of tour dates!

1. “Mulgrave Street” by Amazing Blondel
2.”M’Lady Nancy” by Bert Jansch
3.”Time’s The Thief” by Bread Love & Dream
4.”Fotheringay” by Fairport Convention
5.”Happiness and Tears” by Jan Duindam
6.”Willy O’Winsbury” by The Pentagle
7.”The Wife of The Soldier” by Steeleye Span
8.”Benedictus” by Strawbs
9.”Job’s Tears” by The Incredible String Band
10. “Hors D’Oeuvres” by Roy Harper
