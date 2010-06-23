StyleCaster
Music Monday: Matt & Kim's Infectious Summer Playlist

Janice
by
Brooklyn-based Matt & Kim are a real-life couple, electro duo that seem to have boundless energy as reflected in their 2009 album Grand. An interestingly mature approach to spastic dance music, keyboardist Matt Johnson and awesome drummer Kim Schifino incorporate a surprising number of layers to their music considering their slim line up of just drums and keys. Matt & Kim are most quickly recognized for their hit, “Daylight,” a song packed with a deliriously catchy keyboard part and lyrics so fast that you barely have time to sing along.

This summer and fall Matt & Kim are embarking on an extensive tour (click here for dates) and to keep that notorious pep up, here are the top 10 songs that they’ll be listening to!

Matt & Kim

"Show Out" by Roscoe Dash (Show Out)
Click here to purchase.

"Pon De Floor" by Major Lazer (Guns Don't Kill People...Lazers Do)
Click here to purchase.

"How Low" by Ludacris (Battle Of The Sexes)
Click here to purchase.

"So Fine" by Sean Paul
Click here to purchase.

"I Get Crazy" by Drop It Baby (Remixables 2)
Click here to purchase.

"Over" by Drake (Thank Me Later)
Click here to purchase.

"I'm Ill (feat Fabulous)" by Red Cafe (I'm Ill (feat Fabulous))
Click here to purchase.

"On To The Next One" by Jay-Z (The Blueprint 3)
Click here to purchase.

"Roger That" by Young Money (We Are Young Money)
Click here to purchase.

"Live Your Life" by T.I. (Paper Trail)
Click here to purchase.

