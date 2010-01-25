Music Monday: Los Campesinos! Playlist of the Week

We’re a little confused by Los Campesinos! The band itself was formed in Cardiff, Wales but no one in the band is Welsh. All the members of the band carry the last name Campesinos! (exclamation point included), but Campesinos isn’t any band member’s real last name– just Spanish for peasants. Finally, when listening to their whirling guitars and strings-infused Indie pop, we dance along but also want to crumple into a ball in the shower and cry (running the shower water is optional, being fully clothed is mandatory) when we listen to the lyrics.

For all these conflicting points, Los Campesinos! has become an Indie favorite and is heralded by Rolling Stone, NME, and the Indie holy grail, Pitchfork, for their sharp lyrics, musical depth and polished production quality. Angst and the hardships of love are common themes for Los Campesinos!, but the depressing power of the song meanings are balanced by the pop hooks, swelling strings, crunchy guitars, and a glockenspiel. It’s hard to pout to a glockenspiel.

Tomorrow (Januay 26, 2010), Los Campesinos! are releasing their second full length album entitled Romance is Boring. With their buzz reaching deafening levels, Los Campesnios! meet their fans with an even more robust sound including richer bass, strings, drums, and electronics. Los Campesinos! even invited additional artists such as Xiu Xiu and The Dead Science to lend their vocal talents to the album as well.

Watch Los Campesinos!’ music video for their new album’s single “The Sea is a Good Place to Think of the Future” here!

To celebrate their album release in a special Music Monday playlist, Los Campesinos! lead singer and chief songwriter Gareth Campesinos! shares with StyleCaster his top 10 favorite songs of the moment! Exclamation points!!

1. “Birds” by Electrelane (The Power Out)





2. “Cherylee” by Gowns (Red State)



3. “There There My Dear” by Dexy Midnight Runners (It Was Like This)



4. “Suha” by Xiu Xiu (Knife Play)



5. “Solar System” by The Microphones (Mount Eerie)



6. “Nightlife” by Kenickie (At the Club)





7. “Emotional Levy” by The Aislers Set (How I Learned to Write Backwards)





8. “Deformative” by Black Eyes (Black Eyes)



9. “A Walk Across the Rooftops” by The Blue Nile (A Walk Across the Rooftops)

10. “I Love You (But You’re Boring)” by The Beautiful South (Welcome to the Beautiful South)



