Music Monday – Liars’ Top 10 Favorite Playlist

Indie rock/shoe-gaze/punk/hauntingly good group Liars are not new to the indie music scene or the critic’s spotlight. The Liars’ debut album, They Threw Us in a Trench and Stuck a Monument on Top, earned the band attention and acclaim by keeping their listeners constantly guessing which new direction their music will move in.

To pinpoint the band’s definitive sound is a confounding exercise; the three members, Angus Andrew (vocals/guitar), Aaron Hemphill (percussion, guitar, synth) and Julian Gross (drums), are constantly maturing and evolving and only hindsight can provide listeners an idea for the music that is unfurling around them. Despite the band’s distinct musical styles found in each different track, the band’s maturation is always done with deliberation. Most recently Liars stood out especially for their most cohesive album to date Sisterworld, a collection of tensely omniscient and echo-y songs.

Check below for Liars’ music video for their single, “Scissor” for a taste of the musical terrain Liars explore. Plus, we such musical breadth, we’ll be the first to take a musical suggestion or two from the band. Read on for the Liars’ playlist of their top 10 favorite songs of the moment!


1. “Just Drifting” by Psychic TV (Force the Hand of Chance With Themes)
2. “Legacy” by The Legendary Pink Dots (Brighter Now)
3. “Tell Your Brother” by The Murder City Devils
4. “Lying” by Factory Floor (Blast FirstPetite)
5. “My Beautiful Leah” by PJ Harvey (Is This Desire?)
6. “Armed Response” by Trans AM (The Surveillance)
7.” Coconut” by Harry Nilsson (Nilsson Schmilsson)
8. “Asozan” by OOIOO (Feather Float)
9. “The Dope Show” by Marilyn Manson (Lest We Forget)
10. “3AM Eternal” by KLF (Rounders)
