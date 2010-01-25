StyleCaster
Share

Music Monday: Girl Talk Playlist of the Week

What's hot
StyleCaster

Music Monday: Girl Talk Playlist of the Week

Janice
by

There are in fact two Girl Talks in the world. One is the pseudonym of remixer Greg Gillis — a renowned DJ who mixes all your top favorite pop songs into unbelievable mash ups and taunts music licensing and copyright laws. The other Girl Talk is a 1988 board game of truth or dare aimed at pre-pubescent females made by Hasbro/Milton Bradley. Guess which Girl Talk made this playlist?

If youre unfamiliar with the former Girl Talk, the most succinct way I can describe it is: imagine that a laptop covered in Saran wrap ate an entire box of frosted Animal Crackers and had a raging sugar high and then threw up hot beats to your greatest delight. Girl Talks mixes have become a regular party anthem for college students, and his reputation for stripping down to his boxers during live DJ sets has made him notorious amongst the nightlife scene.

To help celebrate his return stateside after DJing in Australia, Girl Talk shares with us his Favorite Songs Sung by a Woman with the Word Dream or a Variation of Dream in the Title in a very special (and very focused) Music Monday Playlist!

10. “In a Dream” by Rockell (Instant Pleasure)
86875 1264442391 Music Monday: Girl Talk Playlist of the Week

9. “I Have a Dream” by ABBA (The Definitive Collection)
86873 1264442388 Music Monday: Girl Talk Playlist of the Week

8. “Sweet Dreams” by Beyonce (I Am… Sasha Fierce)
86872 1264442387 Music Monday: Girl Talk Playlist of the Week

Check out Indie favorite Los Campesinos! lead singer Gareth Campesinos’ top ten favorite songs of the moment!

7. “Sweet Dreams” by Eurythmics (Ultimate Collection)
86870 1264442385 Music Monday: Girl Talk Playlist of the Week

6. “Dreaming” by Blondie (Eat to the Beat)
86871 1264442386 Music Monday: Girl Talk Playlist of the Week

5. “Sleep to Dream” by Fiona Apple (Tidal)
86868 1264442383 Music Monday: Girl Talk Playlist of the Week

Read more favorite songs from the band The Drums here!

4. “Dreamlover” by Mariah Carey (Music Box)
86869 1264442384 Music Monday: Girl Talk Playlist of the Week

3. “Dreams” by The Cranberries (Gold)
86874 1264442389 Music Monday: Girl Talk Playlist of the Week

2. “These Dreams” by Heart (Heart)
86882 1264442875 Music Monday: Girl Talk Playlist of the Week

1. “Dreams” by Fleetwood Mac (Rumours)
86883 1264442876 Music Monday: Girl Talk Playlist of the Week

Planning on DJing a party of your own? Check out StyleCaster’s favorite pop songs to play!

Tags:

Promoted Stories

share