Music Monday: Girl Talk Playlist of the Week

There are in fact two Girl Talks in the world. One is the pseudonym of remixer Greg Gillis — a renowned DJ who mixes all your top favorite pop songs into unbelievable mash ups and taunts music licensing and copyright laws. The other Girl Talk is a 1988 board game of truth or dare aimed at pre-pubescent females made by Hasbro/Milton Bradley. Guess which Girl Talk made this playlist?

If youre unfamiliar with the former Girl Talk, the most succinct way I can describe it is: imagine that a laptop covered in Saran wrap ate an entire box of frosted Animal Crackers and had a raging sugar high and then threw up hot beats to your greatest delight. Girl Talks mixes have become a regular party anthem for college students, and his reputation for stripping down to his boxers during live DJ sets has made him notorious amongst the nightlife scene.

To help celebrate his return stateside after DJing in Australia, Girl Talk shares with us his Favorite Songs Sung by a Woman with the Word Dream or a Variation of Dream in the Title in a very special (and very focused) Music Monday Playlist!

10. “In a Dream” by Rockell (Instant Pleasure)



9. “I Have a Dream” by ABBA (The Definitive Collection)



8. “Sweet Dreams” by Beyonce (I Am… Sasha Fierce)





7. “Sweet Dreams” by Eurythmics (Ultimate Collection)



6. “Dreaming” by Blondie (Eat to the Beat)



5. “Sleep to Dream” by Fiona Apple (Tidal)



4. “Dreamlover” by Mariah Carey (Music Box)



3. “Dreams” by The Cranberries (Gold)



2. “These Dreams” by Heart (Heart)



1. “Dreams” by Fleetwood Mac (Rumours)



