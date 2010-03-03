Music Monday: Frightened Rabbit’s Record Release Celebration Playlist

Scottish band Frightened Rabbit made their mark on the music scene in 2008 with their sophomore album, The Midnight Organ Flight, which was heralded as one of the best albums of the year. The Midnight Organ Flight is a powerfully dark and melancholic collection of break-up songs that address an age-old lyric topic in a raw and genuine way.

With their popularity rapidly spreading overseas, it’s no surprise that Frightened Rabbit is preparing to make a bigger impression stateside. Tomorrow, Frightened Rabbit will release their third album, The Winter of Mixed Drinks, which continues the crushing break-up theme set by Midnight Organ Flight with songs that focus on picking up your dumped self off of the bathroom floor.

The Winter of Mixed Drinks is also slated to receive attention from a broader audience, and not just the indie community. Hopefully, this debut will cement the end of any confusion between Frightened Rabbit and Snow Patrol— a common comparison. To celebrate the album release, lead singer, Scott Hutchinson, shares his top 10 favorite songs of the moment with StyleCaster!

1. “I Think Ur a Contra” by Vampire Weekend (Contra)



2. “Beautiful Machine Parts 3-4” by The Apples in Stereo (New Magnetic Wonder)



3. “Sure ‘Nuff ‘n’ Yes, I Do” by Captain Beefheart & His Magic Band (Safe as Milk)



4. “Warszawa” by David Bowie (Low)



5. “Little White Lies” by Deer Tick (Born on Flag Day)



6. “Goin’ Back” by Devendra Banhart (What Will We Be)



7. “The Room” by The Twilight Sad (Forget the Night Ahead)



8. “All the King’s Men” by Wild Beasts (Two Dancers)



9. “The All Golden” by Van Dyke Parks (Song Cycle)



