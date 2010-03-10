Music Monday: Freelance Whales’ Morning Commute Playlist

I’m willing to admit that I don’t like when musicians play in subway stations or on trains. I don’t need to hear an off-key cover of John Lennon’s “Imagine” on my haggard commute home. However, one band in particular, Freelance Whales, has hosted some notable impromptu street performances– I’d love to hear them live on a subway platform because I’d probably be listening to them on my iPod anyway.

Freelance Whales’ emotive, dreamy folk music is created by a grab bag of instruments (i.e. the harmonium, waterphone, and glockenspiel), and is a refreshingly powerful return to thoughtful musical arrangements, harmonies, and melodies. I recommend this band for anyone who craves a simpler time when everything wasn’t lo-fi and Ben Gibbard couldn’t be heard at a Hot Topic at the local mall.

Freelance Whales’ combination of electronic beats and acoustic instruments leaves a lasting impression– emphasizing their potential for musical longevity and banishing thoughts that they could just be another fleeting seasonal buzz band.

Currently, Freelance Whales is on tour with StyleCaster favorites Cymbals Eat Guitars and Bear in Heaven. Their album, Weathervanes, is scheduled for an April 13 release. To put you into a Freelance Whales state of mind, the band shares their top 10 favorite songs of the moment, below!



1. “Dr. Feelgood” by Aretha Franklin (I Never Loved a Man the Way I Love You)



2. “Ode to Divorce” by Regina Spektor (Soviet Kitsch)



3. “Share” by Cymbals Eat Guitars (Why There Are Mountains)



4. “In Bloom” by Nirvana (Nevermind)



5. “Zebra” by Beach House (Teen Dream)



6. “Unknown Legend” by Neil Young (Harvest Moon)



7. “’81” by Joanna Newsom (Have One On Me)



8. “Synchronicity II” by The Police (Synchronocity)



9. “Don’t Talk (Put Your Head on my Shoulder)” by The Beach Boys (Pet Sounds)



10. “Airplanes” by Local Narrative (Gorilla Manor)





