StyleCaster
Share

Music Monday – Everest Celebrates Sophomore Album Launch, Dishes On Top 10 Songs Of The Moment

What's hot
StyleCaster

Music Monday – Everest Celebrates Sophomore Album Launch, Dishes On Top 10 Songs Of The Moment

Janice
by

Because of dated negative associations to pot-bellied men in snap shirts and yodeling, Americana and folk music have gotten some pretty bad reps. Some people react to country music the same way they react to a Dateline special on herpes and E. coli found in beauty testers: with absolute horror and disgust. As if country music is more offensive than Ke$ha being played over our radio waves. Right.

In reality, country music and its derivative, Americana genre, provide an amazing foundation for crafting songs. Los Angeles-based band Everest has taken inspiration from country and rock music, added sensitive songwriting into the mix and rounded out their songs with pop-sensibilities to create an impeccable sound. Everest’s heartfelt songwriting (broadcast through lead singer Russell Pollard’s signature vocals) and emotionally charged music earned the band the attention of My Morning Jacket and Neil Young, who both included Everest on their respective tours.

To celebrate the release of their sophomore album, On Approach, (out tomorrow, May 11), Everest shares with StyleCaster their top 10 favorite songs of the moment. For a sampling of the album, check out Everest’s music video for their single, “Let Go.”



1. “Sweet Virginia” by The Rolling Stones (Stripped)
91692 1273176003 Music Monday Everest Celebrates Sophomore Album Launch, Dishes On Top 10 Songs Of The Moment
Click here to purchase.

2. “Tush” by ZZ Top (Fandango)
91693 1273176004 Music Monday Everest Celebrates Sophomore Album Launch, Dishes On Top 10 Songs Of The Moment
Click here to purchase.

3. “Atlantic Ocean” by Richard Swift (The Atlantic Ocean)
91694 1273176006 Music Monday Everest Celebrates Sophomore Album Launch, Dishes On Top 10 Songs Of The Moment
Click here to purchase.

4. “Fixing A Hole” by The Beatles (Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band)
91695 1273176007 Music Monday Everest Celebrates Sophomore Album Launch, Dishes On Top 10 Songs Of The Moment
Click here to purchase.

5. “Modern Man” by The Watson Twins (Modern Man + The Devil In You)
91696 1273176008 Music Monday Everest Celebrates Sophomore Album Launch, Dishes On Top 10 Songs Of The Moment
Click here to purchase.

6. “Been So Long” by Vetiver (Between)
91697 1273176010 Music Monday Everest Celebrates Sophomore Album Launch, Dishes On Top 10 Songs Of The Moment
Click here to purchase.

7. “Tonight’s The Night” by Neil Young (Tonight’s The Night)
91698 1273176011 Music Monday Everest Celebrates Sophomore Album Launch, Dishes On Top 10 Songs Of The Moment
Click here to purchase.

8. “Grandma’s Hands” by Bill Withers (Just As I Am)
91699 1273176013 Music Monday Everest Celebrates Sophomore Album Launch, Dishes On Top 10 Songs Of The Moment
Click here to purchase.

9. “The Good Mr. Square” by The Pretty Things (Parachute)
91700 1273176014 Music Monday Everest Celebrates Sophomore Album Launch, Dishes On Top 10 Songs Of The Moment
Click here to purchase.

10. “Only The Lonely” by Roy Orbison (Lonely and Blue)
91701 1273176015 Music Monday Everest Celebrates Sophomore Album Launch, Dishes On Top 10 Songs Of The Moment
Click here to purchase.

Tags:

Promoted Stories

share