Music Monday – Everest Celebrates Sophomore Album Launch, Dishes On Top 10 Songs Of The Moment

Because of dated negative associations to pot-bellied men in snap shirts and yodeling, Americana and folk music have gotten some pretty bad reps. Some people react to country music the same way they react to a Dateline special on herpes and E. coli found in beauty testers: with absolute horror and disgust. As if country music is more offensive than Ke$ha being played over our radio waves. Right.

In reality, country music and its derivative, Americana genre, provide an amazing foundation for crafting songs. Los Angeles-based band Everest has taken inspiration from country and rock music, added sensitive songwriting into the mix and rounded out their songs with pop-sensibilities to create an impeccable sound. Everest’s heartfelt songwriting (broadcast through lead singer Russell Pollard’s signature vocals) and emotionally charged music earned the band the attention of My Morning Jacket and Neil Young, who both included Everest on their respective tours.



To celebrate the release of their sophomore album, On Approach, (out tomorrow, May 11), Everest shares with StyleCaster their top 10 favorite songs of the moment. For a sampling of the album, check out Everest’s music video for their single, “Let Go.”





1. “Sweet Virginia” by The Rolling Stones (Stripped)



2. “Tush” by ZZ Top (Fandango)



3. “Atlantic Ocean” by Richard Swift (The Atlantic Ocean)



4. “Fixing A Hole” by The Beatles (Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band)



5. “Modern Man” by The Watson Twins (Modern Man + The Devil In You)



6. “Been So Long” by Vetiver (Between)



7. “Tonight’s The Night” by Neil Young (Tonight’s The Night)



8. “Grandma’s Hands” by Bill Withers (Just As I Am)



9. “The Good Mr. Square” by The Pretty Things (Parachute)



10. “Only The Lonely” by Roy Orbison (Lonely and Blue)



