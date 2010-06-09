Music Monday: Christmas Island

When bands have very literal band names (e.g., Hockey, MGMT, and The Postal Service), it poses a few hurdles in researching the band as a few randos get tossed into the Google-mix. Alas, when the cheekily named trio Christmas Island submitted a playlist to StyleCaster, you would assume a background check would be easy peasy, simple pimple. Curiously enough, there is an actual Christmas Island island 1,600 miles northwest of Perth, Australia.

But I digress… While the real island piques interest, so does the band San Diego-based band Christmas Island. Frontman Brian Island, drummer Lucy Wehryl, and guitarist/keyboardist Craig Oliver shine out from the expansive lo-fi genre they’ve been lumped into; their songs incorporate more than basic chord progressions and more refined recordings than their DIY counterparts.

So understandably, when we tapped the band for it’s top 10 music picks, it was a mix of catchy and the unexpected. Check out the slideshow above for Christmas Island’s playlist!

