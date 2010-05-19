StyleCaster
Music Monday – Brazilian Group CSS Loves Vampire Weekend And Whitney Houston

Janice
by
Brazilian group CSS combines disco, electronic and new wave music but if you’re expecting ultra-produced tracks, think again. The band favors raw guitar sounds to create a surprisingly upbeat party sound. Rounding out their music with light-hearted lyrics about making whoopie and dancing, CSS teases you with tastings of pop hooks before turning you around with a deep groove the ideal addition to your summer music repertoire.

Check below for CSS’s music video for their single, “Let’s Make Love and Watch Dead From Above” and scroll through the slideshow for CSS’s favorite songs of the moment!

"Giving Up The Gun" by Vampire Weekend, (Contra)
"Crystalized" by The xx (xx)
"Fuck and Run" by Liz Phair (Exile in Guyville)
"Tiger Phone Card" by Dengue Fever (Venus on Earth) Click here to purchase.

"Norway" by Beach House, (Teen Dream)
"I'm Back" by T.I.
"Star Spangled Banner" performed by Whitney Houston, (Whitney The Greatest Hits)
"Star Spangled Banner" performed by Marvin Gaye (Live at the 1983 NBA All-Star Game)
"Fake Friends" by Joan Jett & the Blackhearts, (Album)
"Wargasm" by L7, (Bricks Are Heavy)
