Music Monday – Brazilian Group CSS Loves Vampire Weekend And Whitney Houston

Brazilian group CSS combines disco, electronic and new wave music but if you’re expecting ultra-produced tracks, think again. The band favors raw guitar sounds to create a surprisingly upbeat party sound. Rounding out their music with light-hearted lyrics about making whoopie and dancing, CSS teases you with tastings of pop hooks before turning you around with a deep groove the ideal addition to your summer music repertoire.

