Music Monday: Bear In Heaven’s Top 10 Favorite Songs Right Now

Everyone has a music genre that they just don’t click with– more often than not it’s either country or heavy metal. Personally, I just never really got ambient psychedelic rock. It all stemmed from a negative experience I had at a show– everyone was “dancing” around me to what I would very loosely refer to as music. By dancing, I mean the audience looked as if they were struggling to get out of a collective sweater. Closed minded, I wrote off everyone at the show and all like bands.

Well, I’m here to apologize to ambient psychedelic rock music and thank Bear in Heaven for opening me up to it. (To be fair to Bear in Heaven though, they supersede the limitations of just one genre of music, expanding into areas of progressive rock and pop sensibilities).

Since debuting their album Beast Rest Forth Mouth, Bear in Heaven has been exalted into Indie blogger hearts– with mentions in Pitchfork’s Best New Music list, and by Grizzly Bear lead singer and music blogger Ed Droste. Beast Rest Forth Mouth showcased Bear in Heaven’s ability to expand their music by making it accessible without compromising how gloriously involved their songs are. Musically and melodically overwhelming and vocally intoxicating, Bear in Heaven’s songs warrant multiple listens to help the music fully unfurl.

Bear in Heaven is currently on tour with Cymbals Eat Guitars. Check here for a list of remaining tour dates and check below for Bear in Heaven’s list of their top ten favorite songs of the moment!



1. “Rich Bitch” by Die Antwoord



Real? Fake? Hyper-real? Perfect. We’ve been trying to play this record pre/post our set whenever we can. Click here to preview more.

2. “Icicles” by On No Ono (Eggs)



Some of our new best friends from Denmark– hands down our favorite new album. Sparks + ELO. We love any song about a snowman. Click here to buy.

3. “Envoys” by Life Without Buildings (Any Other City)



How did we sleep on these folks? This album is perfect. Jangly, sexy, catchy, and captivating. Reform! Click here to preview more.

4. “Comfortable, Comparable” by Horray For Earth



Spine tingly perfect pop song. Noel and crew are goin’ places. Super nice music from super nice folks. Click here to preview more.

5. “Wondervisions” by Delicate Steve (Wondervisions)



Anand from Yeasayer broke Jon off with this one. Guitar tones from the bottom of the sea. Click to buy.



6. “Clay Pigeons” by Blaze Foley (Wanted More Dead Than Alive)



Outlaw Texas country, gone too soon. Ideal for long drives. Click to buy.

7. “Razor Love” by Neil Young (Silver & Gold)



Stand out track from Silver & Gold. We love Neil. Click to buy.



8. “Magic Toy Missing” by Meat Puppets (Meat Puppets)



My personal favorite record from 8th grade still holds up. Not a skipable track on this album. The brothers meat! Click to buy.



9. “Tangier” by Blues Control (Local Flavor)



Like whoa. Steve Reich, stand up. Blasted this through the snowy Wyoming landscape. Fit quite nicely. Click to buy.



10. “Automatic” by The Pointer Sisters (I’m So Excited)



Hey Light Asylum! Cover this please! Click to buy.

