Music Festivals Are Starting Again & Here’s Every Concert You Need to Hit Before the Year Ends

If the music festivals of 2021 prove anything, it’s that festival season is back and starts now. Lollapalooza, Bottlerock, The Governors Ball and more massive music festivals are expected to return this year bigger and better than ever after a disappointing break in 2020 due to, well, you know.

One fan-favorite festival that won’t return in 2021, unfortunately, is Coachella. The two-weekend music festival, which is held at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, in the Coachella Valley in the Colorado Desert, was scheduled for the second and third weekends of April 2020 with headliners Rage Against the Machine, Travis Scott and Frank Ocean. However, the festival was unexpectedly cancelled and postponed to the second and third weekend of October 2020 due to the current health crisis. The event, which has been around for more than 20 years, was scheduled again for April 2021 before it was cancelled. After a two-year break, Coachella will make its grand return from April 15 to 17 and April 22 to 24 in 2022.

As we wait for Coachella, however, there are still tons of music festivals to attend in 2021. From the “Largest Hip-Hop Festival in the World” in Miami to a Las Vegas music extravaganza with Billie Eilish, Megan Thee Stallion and more, these are the music festivals of 2021 that you need to put on your calendars.

Where: Miami, FL

When: July 23-25

Rolling Loud, a.k.a. the “Largest Hip-Hop Festival in the World,” returns in July. Though the festival, which started in 2015, has been hosted at several cities across the country, Miami, where the 2021 version will be held, is its home base. Headliners include A$AP Rocky, Travis Scott and Post Malone. Other acts include City Girls, who are from Miami, and Lakeyah. Get tickets here.

Where: Chicago, IL

When: July 29-August 1

Lollapalooza has been around for more than two decades. The four-day music festival, which is held at Chicago’s central Grand Park, will run from late July to early August. A full vaccination or a negative COVID test will be required for entry. As for performers, Lollapalooza 2021 will be headlined by Foo Fighters, Miley Cyrus, Post Malone and Tyler, the Creator. Get tickets here.

Where: Manchester, TN

When: September 2-5

Bonnaroo, which was named by Rolling Stone as one of the “50 Moments That Changed Rock & Roll” in 2003, returns in early September. The four-day festival will be held at its usual venue of the Great Stage Park on a farm in Manchester, Tennessee. Headliners include Foo Fighters, Lana Del Rey, Lizzo, Megan Thee Stallion, Tame Impala and Tyler, the Creator. Another performer to watch is Flo Mili’s who has had viral hits like “In the Party” and “Beef FloMix” on TikTok. Get tickets here.

Where: Napa Valley, CA

When: September 3-5

Bottlerock, which is Napa Valley’s first large-scale music festival, will return in early September. As much as the festival is about the music, it’s also about the food, with cooking demos from famous chefs and more than 40 local wineries featured each year. Headliners include the Foo Fighters, Guns N’ Roses and Stevie Nicks, as well as Jimmy Eats World. Get tickets here.

Where: Las Vegas, NV

When: September 17-19

Hosted in downtown Las Vegas, Life Is Beautiful is as glamorous as music festivals come. Along with big names in hip-hop and electronic music, the festival also includes comedy acts and artists who create large art pieces live for attendees to see. Headliners include A$AP Rocky, Billie Eilish, Green Day, Megan Thee Stallion, HAIM, Illenium, Tame Impala and Young Thug. Get tickets here.

Where: New York, NY

When: September 24-26

New York City’s own music festival, The Governors Ball, returns in late September. 2021 will be the 10th anniversary for the festivities, which will be held at the Citi Field in Queens for this year’s celebration. Headliners include A$AP Rocky, Billie Eilish, J Balvin and Post Malone, as well as indie groups. Get tickets here.

Where: Los Angeles, CA

When: December 2-4

LA3C—which stands for Los Angeles, the Capital of Creativity & Culture—will host its inaugural festival in early December. Along with live music, the event will also include comedy shows, immersive culinary experiences, fashion activations, live actor round tables and class experiences. The event is hosted by media company, Penske Media Corporation, which is led by Chairman and CEO Jay Penske and includes brands like Rolling Stone, Billboard, Variety, The Hollywood Reporter and STYLECASTER. “This will be the first festival of its kind to fortify a city that combines talent, diversity and culture like no other while engaging with organizations solving some of the city’s pressing challenges,” said LA3C Chief Executive Juan Mora. “Jay’s vision and the commitment to positively impact the city of Los Angeles is inspiring. I plan to leverage the expertise of Penske Media’s iconic brands to create an experience for all visitors, and we invite creatives, musicians, and artists to join in our mission.”

Penske added, “Los Angeles’s influence and inspiration permeates globally. After 18 months of isolation, it feels now is the time for gathering around the elements of culture that connect us. We welcome the opportunity to engage Los Angeles’s diverse communities and we have allocated resources to invest back into the city through support of local nonprofit organizations. With Juan’s leadership and experience across mission driven businesses, this event and its potential impact are limitless.” Get tickets here.