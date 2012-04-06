8 Of The Best Music Festivals To Check Out This Spring And Summer!

Warmer days ahead are just on the horizon, which will manage to bring many good things along with it, like being able to eat ice cream as a meal, all-day pool parties and heading out to music festivals throughout the spring and summer seasons. I mean, concerts and the outdoors go together like peanut butter and jelly, peas and carrots, or even Marc Jacobs and Louis Vuitton!
And thankfully for you, there are spring and summer music festivals just popping up all over the place. They span musical genres, the country and even continents, so you’re sure to find at least one that fits your musical tastes and location.
To help narrow down your options so you won’t be tempted to go to every musical shin dig taking place which might leave you with a disappointing bank statement come September, check out the slideshow above for eight of the most awesome, StyleCaster-approved festivals taking place over the next few months.
Which music festivals and concerts will you be attending this year? Let us know by dropping a line down below!
Coachella is one of the best music festivals around, thanks to the impressive stage set-ups and equally impressive line-up. The festival takes place over two consecutive weekends. The headliners this year for Friday, Saturday and Sunday are The Black Keys, Radiohead and Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg. Camping is recommended but theres also a shuttle bus that transports festival-goers from various hotels. April 13-15 and April 20-22; Indio, California.
This oceanfront festival features acts from mainstream pop, rock and metal genres, as well as even a few comedy acts on eight different stages. Headliners this year include Bon Jovi, Foo Fighters and Blink 182. This isnt a camping festival, but the historic boardwalk location is just a five-minute walk from the Asbury Park train and bus stops. May 18- 20; Asbury Park, New Jersey.
The Gorge Amphitheater, home of the Sasquatch! Festival, was voted the best outdoor music venue nine years running. This year, in addition to a beautiful setting, you can expect to see Beirut, Bon Iver, Feist and Girl Talk, among others, at the indie/pop-rock festival. Camping is permitted, but you can also catch a shuttle from locations like Vancouver, Seattle, the SeaTac Airport, and Ellensberg, WA. May 25-28; George, Washington.
The Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival boasts 150 performances on more than ten different stages. Known for attracting some of the biggest names in music, this year is no different with acts like Radiohead, Red Hot Chili Peppers and Phish all scheduled to perform. Camping is really the only way to make the most of this festival, but great acts like these more than make up for the Tennessee heat. June 7-10; Manchester, Tennessee
Roskilde, taking place just 35 kilometers from the Danish capital of Copenhagen, is the largest festival in Northern Europe and has been going on since 1971. This year, expect appearances by Björk, Bon Iver and The Cure. Camping is permitted and really encouraged. Need another reason to go? All profits from the festival are donated to humanitarian and cultural purposes, so there goes that buyer's remorse. July 5-8; Roskilde, Denmark
The well-known music blog Pitchfork puts on their indie music festival every year right in Union Park, so its easy to get to from wherever youre staying in Chicago. Youll find a mix of bands you know and those only the most frequent Pitchfork-readers would have heard of. This summer, the headliners are Vampire Weekend and Feist. Though smaller, Pitchfork is less expensive than the other big Chicago festival, Lollapalooza. July 13-15; Chicago, Illinois.
Lollapalooza takes place in Grant Park, smack dab in the middle of the Chicago skyline and the shores of Lake Michigan. The festival is one of the biggest, both in terms of line-up and attendance. With multiple stages, you can curate your own festival itinerary from among the eclectic acts. The complete roster of acts scheduled to perform hasnt been announced yet, but you can expect to see some of the other bands that have been making the festival rounds this summer. Any predictions? August 3-5; Chicago, Illinois
The Leeds and Reading Festivals are Britains best alternative and indie music festivals, and are both two of the oldest in the world, dating back to 1961. Its held simultaneously in two different locations and usually features a great line-up, though the acts for this year have yet to be announced. August 24-26; Bramham Park, Leeds, UK; Reading Avenue, Reading, UK.