Music Festival Face Off: Firefly Vs. Coachella

It’s unmistakable: festival season is upon us and whether you’re heading off for a weekend of musical fun or just channeling the boho chic festival garb for your office look, it’s hard to ignore the buzz surrounding some of the year’s biggest events. Coachella, a festival favorite for the fashion set, is kicking off next weekend and boasts quite the line up. We’re talking Black Keys, Dr. Dre & Snoop Dogg and Florence + The Machine, just to name a few of the mega music names heading over to California for this tunes-filled extravaganza.

But maybe you can’t make it to the West Coast, or the timing is just all wrong. Are you destined to a life of pining, heartbreaking Twitter updates from folks who are clearly having a lot more fun than you are? No way. ‘Cause this year will see the introduction of a brand spankin’ new festival right in Dover, Delaware from July 20th to the 22nd called the Firefly Festival. And guess what? A lot of the same artists hitting up Coachella will be making their way back to the East Coast for to play a little music for us Atlantic kids. Yeah, The Black Keys will be there, and so will Passion Pit, OK GO, The Killers and so many others that all we want to do is jump up and down and squeal.

So, which festival is better? Well, as a New York gal who just can’t fit California into her schedule this year, I’m inclined to say Firefly. But that might just be jealousy talking. Both events donate a portion of their proceeds to charity, which is pretty rad, and we have a feeling that with time Firefly will attract just as many fashion folks and influencers as Coachella. So for now we’ll call it even.

Are you heading to Coachella or considering adding Firefly to your summer plans? Let us know in the comments section below, and maybe we’ll see you there!