Muse Magazine Shoot Inspired by Kate Moss: Lindsay Bares All (Plus Our Top 8 Iconic Photo Shoots)

For the latest issue of Muse magazine, Lindsay Lohan has taken a page out of Kate Moss‘ book. The shoot, which was photographed by Yu Tsai at the Chateau Marmont, was inspired by Johnny Depp and Kate Moss’ ‘90s romance.

Tsai told Page Six, “I was always fascinated by Johnny Depp and Kate Moss, and when I asked Lindsay to do a shoot, she jumped at the chance. It was all about her being sexy, channeling Kate from the ’90s.”

Keep your eyes peeled for a video of the shoot which will launch this week.

In celebration of LiLo’s penchant for imitating the greats, we look at our top eight iconic photo shoots of all time:

Marilyn Monroe by Bert Stern – Now collectively known as “The Last Sitting,” these photographs were taken in 1962 at the Hotel Bel Air six weeks before she was found dead. Lohan infamously immitated this shoot for New York Magazine in 2008.

Johnny Depp and Kate Moss by Annie Leibovitz – Of the 1994 shoot, Leibovitz said, “That one was easy to do! Hotel room in New York, I was getting a shoot with him, she was there with us and I told her, what about a pic of you and him together? And she said, yes. That is the image of passion. They were very, very in love, really.”

Demi Moore by Annie Leibovitz – Demi Moore’s 1991 Vanity Fair cover caused such a controversy that her wikipedia page still has a sizable section titled “Vanity Fair Controversy.” Seven months pregnant with her daughter Scout at the time, the images sparked feelings of sexual objectification and empowerment at the same time.

Dovima with the elephants by Richard Avedon – Avedon shot this spread in 1955 featuring the designs of Yves Saint Laurent for Dior, back when the late designer was an assistant for Christian Dior.

Cindy Crawford, Tatjana Patitz, Helena Christensen, Linda Evangelista, Claudia Schiffer, Naomi Campbell, Karen Mulder, Stephanie Seymour by Peter Lindbergh – Lindbergh captured the iconic cast of ’90s supermodels, dressed in Gianni Versace, for Vogue‘s September 1991 issue.

Veruschka by Franco Rubartelli – This 1968 photo shoot for French Vogue shows off Veruschka, one of the most iconic models of the era, in the Yves Saint Laurent safari suit, one of the most iconic designs of the era; an equation for success. Carine Roitfeld has been seen recently wearing this same hat, causing major jealousy across the fashion industry.

Kate Moss by Irving Penn – It is no surprise that Kate Moss makes this list again, this time shot by Irving Penn. This iconic shot cemented her position as the perennial waif.

Gisele by Walter Chin – Shot for the Jannuary 2000 issue of Vanity Fair, a 19-year-old Gisele Bundchen heralded in a new era of supermodels with this Lady Godiva-esque photo shoot. Sascha Baron Cohen even immitated the shoot as Bruno.