Why Muppies are the New Yuppies

The allegations that millennials are lazy, entitled, and self-involved are well-documented to the point of seeming like every new conversation about it is essentially beating a dead horse. Well, the next rising generation of sub-culture young folks is here for us to talk endless about, and they’ve been dubbed muppies.

According to an in-depth piece that appeared on The Huffington Post, muppies are a combination between millennials and classic ’80s yuppies. Their key traits: falling between the ages of 22 and 35, they’re highly educated, super-social, and (most importantly)—entitled. Not unlike how many older generations perceive millennials as a whole, the muppie is that precise combination of the well-to-do young person who loves Lululemon and SoulCycle, enjoys fair trade coffee, spends an hour a day on blogs, and thinks their job is a waste of their talent.

When we spoke to positive psychologist Caroline Adams Miller about the general perception of millennials earlier this year, she echoed some of what this Huffington Post article is saying. “[Millennials] have a fixed mindset—they all believe they’re winners,” she said then. “They crumble at the first sign at getting feedback, and they don’t work very hard subsequently.”

Muppies take that sense of entitlement one step further, Huffington Post writer Michelle Miller says. They typically find themselves working in a big corporate job–and usually, they’re rather successful at it–but they feel somehow “unsatisfied” by it, like their “talents are being wasted.” They generally will leave that job to join a start-up or company run by someone under the age of 40, but will take a month off beforehand to go travel abroad and find herself.

Head over to The Huffington Post to read the interesting article (there’s a lot more to it!) and tell us: Do you think you’re a muppie?