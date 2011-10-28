Muppet’s Trailer Spoofs ‘Twilight,’ ‘Paranormal Activity’

Seriously, who but Pepi the Prawn could vamp it up as Robert Pattinson ? The weirdly questionable plushie is just one of the many cast of Muppets characters cameoing in some of our fave flicks in the latest Muppet Movie trailer.

The super viral vid also includes Kermit doing Happy Feet; Animal, Gonzo, Kermit and Pepi taking their turn in Paranormal Activity; Puss in Boots a la Kermit, Miss Piggy and Fozzie; and everyone’s favorite cocktail shrimp getting all moody and sparkly for Twilight: Breaking Dawn: Part 1.

A hit with fanboys and fashionistas alike, this trailer is only further confirming the trainwreck of weirdos and sugar-addled children I will encounter when I attempt to see this come Thanksgiving weekend.

Check out the trailer below and let me know which one is your fave (although I highly doubt anything tops the sexiness of my new crustacean crush).