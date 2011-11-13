The Muppets: Fashion Muses For Our Fave Designers And Brands

Muppets are taking over the fashion world. Not only they have been spotted on Lady Gaga‘s back (flashback to when she wore that jacket by Jean Charles de Castelbajac) they have also been the inspiration for the new SpiritHoods collections.

However, the hardest working Muppets are Miss Piggy and Kermit the Frog, who seem to be the most-talked about duo in town– watch out Jay-Z and Beyonce! Ever since fashion designers such as Marc Jacobs started to use them as models, collaborators and even as muses for their latest collections, they’ve earned the title as the ‘IT’ couple in town.

Miss Piggy modeled for this month’s InStyle and wore a Prabal Gurung dress; meanwhile her partner Kermie was the face for the latest Brooks Brothers press release about the new The Muppets movie (out this month). Miss Piggy was also present during Fashion’s Night Out back in September when she was asked to make an appearance at the Ace Hotel for the launch of the Opening Ceremony X Muppets line of t-shirts, button downs, sweaters and sweatshirts. (In between playing spokespig for M.A.C., of course.)

But we must admit our fave collab has to be those sparkly pink pair of stilettos that Jerome Rousseau recently designed that were inspired by Miss Piggy.

Hoof it, girl!